Woman found dead inside abandoned Denny’s restaurant, police say

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found at an abandoned Denny’s restaurant off Patton Avenue.

According to Asheville police, officers found the body about 4 p.m. Wednesday after responding to a trespassing call. Lt. Ann Fowler said the empty building is frequently broken into by members of the homeless community.

“There were six officers who were searching the building because it’s so large,” Fowler said. “During the building search, we did find someone who was deceased inside.”

According to Fowler, the building at the corner of Patton Avenue and Regent Park Boulevard has been vacant for quite a while.

Capt. Joe Silberman, criminal investigation division commander, said the victim was a woman.

“We have made an identification,” Silberman said. “But we have not notified the next of kin. We are working to do that.”

Silberman said the woman’s death was suspicious.

“We’re working with the medical examiner’s office,” Silberman said. “Foul play is suspected.”

The victim’s cause of death is pending an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office.

