Surveillance video shows man jumping in to help amid attempted kidnapping in Sacramento

By Melanie Wingo

ARDEN-ARCADE, California (KCRA) — We’re hearing from the owner of an Arden-Arcade business who rushed to help stop what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said was an attempted kidnapping on Monday.

It’s a dramatic encounter that was captured on surveillance video from Express Smog Pros, an auto repair shop on Fulton Avenue.

Owner Asharf Ali said he witnessed some commotion outside his business and jumped into action.

“The lady come from the other side, and shouting,” said Ali, describing the alleged attempted kidnapper. “I don’t know why.”

Frantic moments can be seen in the video Ali shared with KCRA 3 as the alleged attacker chases after two women walking with a baby in a stroller.

The stroller breaks free of their grasp, and at one point, rolls on its own toward Ali’s shop as he rushes to help.

Ali said the attacker goes after the women, shouting that the baby belonged to her, before turning back toward Ali.

“She come back, and I was ready in my mind, because she want to hit me,” Ali said. “Again, shouting, ‘My baby! My baby!’ I stand in front of the baby and protect her too.”

The video shows Ali then running interference between the attacker and the family. The whole ordeal happened fast, Ali said, but it left the victims rattled.

“They are totally scared and they are crying, so I say to them, ‘Please come in my office,'” Ali said.

Now, it’s back to business as usual at his auto shop now.

Ali said he’d jump in to help again if someone else ever needs a hand.

“We are human, you know. We are here to help each other,” he said. “I try my best. I’m not saying I’m the hero. I try my best.”

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dedra Gentry shortly after the incident happened. She’s now in jail facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping.

