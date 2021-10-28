Man arrested in stolen Ricky Bobby racing suit after wild crime spree in Oregon

By Fox 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 25-year-old man is behind bars on numerous charges after a wild crime spree that ended when he was arrested while wearing a stolen Ricky Bobby “Talladega Nights” racing suit.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, it all started just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when a driver reported a black GMC pickup driving erratically and running stop signs on Barnards Road. The witness followed the pickup while calling 911 to try and get the license plate number. That’s when the suspect, later identified as Alexis Ibarra Gomez, reportedly stopped the truck in the roadway, pointed a handgun out the driver’s side window and fired multiple shots at the witness.

The witness said he ducked and avoided the gunshots, then returned fire with a rifle. Deputies say no one was injured in that exchange.

Gomez drove away from the scene in the GMC pickup, which was reported stolen out of Salem. He also had a female passenger in the truck.

Not long after, deputies spotted Gomez driving north on Highway 213 into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Assisting Oregon City Police officers tried to stop the GMC, but Gomez failed to stop and police chased the vehicle onto Henrici Road. Police used spike strips to try and stop Gomez.

A few minutes later, police found the GMC crashed into a detached garage at a home in the 16000 block of SE Henrici Road. A witness told deputies Gomez had fled the vehicle, jumped a fence, and ran eastbound into a wooded area. The female passenger was found walking away from the scene. She was interviewed and later released.

Meanwhile, Gomez reportedly broke into a nearby home in the Beaver Lake area. The homeowner was not there, but contacted police when Gomez tripped the alarm system.

SWAT team members on scene could see Gomez using a flashlight to move from room to room in the home. The standoff ended peacefully around 9 p.m., about three hours after the first 911 call, when Gomez emerged from the home with a bicycle and “quickly collapsed” on the ground when he saw the house surrounded, police said.

Investigators said while Gomez was in the home, he changed into a Ricky Bobby “Talladega Nights” racing suit costume that he stole. He’s also accused of stealing other articles of clothing and filling a suitcase with ransacked jewelry and other items.

Gomez was taken to Willamette Falls Hospital for evaluation, then to Clackamas County Jail, where he was booked on outstanding warrants and new charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.