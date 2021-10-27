Two Flying Pig regulars racing for more records in their age groups

By Ashley Kirklen

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — This Sunday, thousands of racers will be running, jogging and walking across the finish line of The Flying Pig.

Swift feet, arm movements and controlled breathing are just some of the steps to get two racers to The Flying Pig finish line.

“This will be my 49th marathon,” Wayne Hinaman said.

Hinaman is a streaker, meaning he’s been in every Flying Pig Marathon. This year, at 87 years old, he’s going for number 23.

Leonard Fremont is strutting at what he calls 99.7 years old at a steady pace.

He’s been racing for over half a century.

To answer the question of what’s kept him going until now, Fremont said, “The beauty of living. How else can you express it?”

In 1991 Fremont was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“They gave me three months to live in 1991. That was time I was 69 at three months to live,” Fremont said.

He says he changed his diet and began a whole grain, plant-based lifestyle. He credits his eating habits and healthy lifestyle to helping him keep his stride.

“I’m able to do these things, primarily because of what I eat,” Fremont said.

Shortly before Hinaman began race walking, his doctor told him he needed to do something about his high cholesterol, so he changed his diet. Four months later, when he was tested again, his doctor still wasn’t impressed.

“The doctor said, Well, you know, what do you need to do? I said, Yes, I need to exercise for what are you gonna do? I’m going to start walking,” Hinaman said.

About three years later, Hinaman entered The Flying Pig Marathon.

These days, he’s averaging 20 to 30 hours a week of race walking.

There’s no sign of slowing down for either of these two.

“Oh, I’m slowing down. I never used to take naps, now a nap is real good,” said Hinaman.

Fremont was part of the first Flying Pig Marathon. He will be doing the 5k on Saturday and Hinaman the marathon on Sunday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.