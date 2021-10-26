Security On-Demand Announces Third Security Operations Center Based in Salt Lake City, Utah

By Security On-Demand

Click here for updates on this story

October 26, 2021 (Security Television Network) — The company’s new SOC and accompanying office space will be located in the Cottonwood Heights Corporate Business Center and will include a custom-designed SOC along with workspaces and conference rooms for its growing number of Utah-based employees. The new operations center will also facilitate client SOC tours, host threat briefings, and offer educational events to help increase cybersecurity awareness for the larger Salt Lake City, Utah, community.

Peter Bybee, CEO of Security On-Demand, explains, “The opening of our Salt Lake City SOC and sales office marks the next step in our long and sustained business presence in the Utah region business community. We are pleased to expand our local presence and to help provide jobs and economic growth to the area. We are very passional about helping Utah-based businesses protect their company assets against threats such as data breaches, cyber-crime, and ransomware.”

Security On-Demand’s clients include private and public local, national, and international companies, along with state and local government agencies. SOD’s new Security Operations Center is expected to open in Q1 of 2022 and will be available for company and student tours during its planned open house soon after completion. More information will be announced in coming months as the buildout nears completion.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Dr. James Halldrhall@security20.com(202) 607-2421