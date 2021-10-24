Statue commemorating black soldiers’ struggle during the Civil War unveiled in Tennessee

By TONY GARCIA

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A statue commemorating black soldiers and their contributions to the Civil War was unveiled in Franklin on Saturday.

The statue dedication concluded three days of education and celebration of black troops during the Civil War.

The ceremony was dubbed “March to Freedom,” and took place in front of the historic Franklin Courthouse on Saturday morning.

The Fuller Story organized the event, which was free to attend.

“This glorious statue will stand in front of the Historic Courthouse in Franklin where hundreds of escaped slaves in Williamson county and surrounding areas fled to in order to enlist in the Union Army, explained Dr. Chris Williamson, a founding member of The Fuller Story. “This statue represents the 186,000 United States Colored Troops soldiers who courageously fought for this country’s freedom and their own freedom. These black men are worthy to be honored and celebrated.”

