Las Vegas program helps get homeless man into steady job, off of meth

By Joe Vigil

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Life on the street was tough for Scott Mitchell.

“When you’re on the street, you’re living a miserable existence. And you’re either too hot, too cold, too sad, too angry,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell spent about four years living at the intersection of Owens Avenue and Main Street in Las Vegas. He said he used meth to escape the harshness of homelessness. He ended up in prison after stealing a car one cold February day to stay warm.

“An incident of great violence occurred about 50 yards in front of me, and someone was killed,” said Mitchell. “That I think was the singular moment where ‘Scott, you need to make some better choices.’”

One of those better choices was signing up for the Chosen for Success job training program. It is a nonprofit that provides four days of job training and other support including “Emotional Intelligence” training, which helps participants deal with past trauma and work through their emotions.

“And when we combine the two, they’re not only able to get a job, but they’re able to keep that job,” said Chosen for Success Executive Director Rodney Taylor.

Job training also comes with job placement, including hiring fairs after participants graduate. People also receive mentoring, and the program will continue to track graduates for a year.

“I would say about 40% of our people are similar to Scott. We have had about 100 people that have gone through our program so far with incredible success,” said Rodney Tayor.

Taylor says about 80% of the people who go through the program find jobs in the first two weeks of graduation.

Through some program networking, Mitchell got an interview at the restaurant Sparrow and Wolf. Managing Partner John Anthony said Mitchell not only read about the restaurant, but brushed up on those in charge, studied up on the food it serves, asked about ingredients and even the inspiration behind the food.

“I’ve been interviewing for a manager for the past three months and I can tell you about 90% of them didn’t do that much research,” said Anthony.

Anthony said team leaders are fully aware of Mitchell’s criminal history.

“I’ve always had a tough time with, ‘have you ever been convicted of a felony’ on an application form. Because again, I think everybody deserves the opportunity to show who they are right now and not necessarily where they came from,” said Anthony.

“God bless him, he gave me an opportunity. It’s very difficult for felons to get opportunities at sustainable wage jobs,” said Mitchell.

Anthony said he hopes other food and beverage outlets reach out and see the program as a viable resource.

“There’s a huge populous that wants to work. We just have to be able to forgive and then move on,” said Anthony.

Taylor said program participants are backed by about 50 volunteers, 13 other nonprofits and 20 corporate partners. He said while Chosen for Success works off donations, Taylor is hoping to secure grants to help even more people become successful.

Mitchell is now in a sober living unit, but said he will leave in March and is saving up for rent. He’s started a GoFundMe to find a place to stay. He said he’s proud of himself and thankful to Chosen for Success and Sparrow and Wolf.

“Thank you for giving me the chance to prove myself, to redeem myself from many, many years of poor choices. But I’m trying to make the right choices now,” said Mitchell.

