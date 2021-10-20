Haunted house volunteer robbed at gunpoint

By Ariel Mallory

BAYOU LA BATRE, Alabama (WALA) — Bayou La Batre Police need the public’s help finding two bandits who robbed a woman at a haunted house.

That frightful encounter happened at the South Bay Nightmare Haunted House Saturday night.

The victim Lynn Harris says she volunteers with the South Bay Alliance.

Harris says most of the money they raise goes back to the community, so she can’t understand why anyone would want to steal it.

“All I remember seeing is hands going into that cash box and I really don’t remember a whole lot other than looking up and I saw the gun in my face,” Harris recalled. “And I dove down behind the desk.”

Harris says the men ran out getting away with almost $1,200.

The South Bay Alliance is a volunteer non profit organization that raises money for the community.

Harris says what they took was much more valuable than money.

“It was a big impact. With the year round expenses that we have and then what we try to do for our community, you know, it made a big impact on us,” Harris said.

Harris says changes will be coming to keep someone else from experiencing another horrific incident like this including the installation of security cameras, security, and police officers patrolling more frequently in the area.

The two people that police are looking for may have been in a gray or tan Chevy or Dodge truck.

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information.

