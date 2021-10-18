Sheriff looks to fill 100+ openings

By Garna Mejia

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has just over 100 job openings, including 40 with the corrections division.

They’re giving KSL-TV a rare look inside the Oxbow Jail in hopes of attracting the right candidates.

Some of life’s most basic questions can take us on a path toward redemption. That’s what low-level risk inmates at the misdemeanor Oxbow Jail are trying to figure out as part of the life skills class.

The life skills class is taught entirely by deputies, partly because of COVID-19 restrictions. Deputy Isaac Miera says the class prepares inmates for the outside world.

“All in all they are just like us, they are somebody’s son, they are somebody’s dad, somebody’s friend and so am I,” Miera said.

For many of the inmates in the class, this is the first time learning about coping skills or self-worth.

Miera, a seven-year veteran, says that’s what he loves about the job — teaching inmates they can change their lives around.

“(I) fell in love with this job,” Miera said. “The ability to be the helping hand and the lifeline really to some of the guys that are in here, because if no one is picking up the phone or answering their questions, that’s my job.”

However, with waning interest in law enforcement careers leading to staffing shortages, programs like the life skills class run the risk of being put on the back burner.

Right now there are 40 corrections deputy positions open at the jail, out of 427 total positions. Miera’s hoping to spark interest in the right candidates.

“I want the type of person who is here to help their community regardless if it’s here or out there on the streets,” Miera said.

Because at the end of the day, he says wearing the badge is about inspiring change in our communities.

“Be that person that you want us to be. If you don’t think we’re measuring up to it … well sign up!” Miera said.

The sheriff’s office also has 18 openings out of 148 total positions for public safety deputies and 44 civilian vacancies (out of 363).

