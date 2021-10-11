Sumatran tiger cub N’dari undergoes medical exam

CNN - Regional

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Sumatran tiger cub at Zoo Miami received a medical exam on Friday.

N’dari, a 10-month old Sumatran tiger cub, was immobilized so the Animal Health team could give her a thorough examination while also getting a closer look at some small areas of hair loss. The medical experts performed a series of tests that will hopefully lead to more information about the hair loss and minor skin lesions that may be associated with allergies or other skin diseases.

N’dari’s exam also including a series of radiographs, blood collection, an ultrasound and general eye and dental exams.

Weighing in at just over 81 pounds, N’dari, short of the minor skin issues and some dental anomalies, appeared to be in generally good health. However, results from several tests administered on Friday will provide the team with more definitive and detailed information from which they can make more accurate conclusions, according to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill.

N’dari has since recovered well from the procedures and is back at her holding area where she will remain with her mother Leeloo and is scheduled to be back on her habitat this weekend. Sumatran tigers are rare and critically endangered.

There are believed to be less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild where they are found in forested areas on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. Their biggest threats are poaching and habitat loss to palm oil plantations. They are the smallest subspecies of tigers with males reaching up to 300 lbs. and females closer to 200 lbs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.