Local brewery funds lawsuit against school district for not following CDC guidelines

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A new federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Waukesha School District, the superintendent and school board members for not adhering to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines of proper masking, social distancing and quarantining.

The lawsuit, filed by a parent, states that on May 12, 2021 the Waukesha School Board of Education voted to remove most of the Covid-19 mitigation procedures from schools within the district, despite guidance from the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Minocqua Brewing Company said in a Facebook post that they are funding the lawsuit.

“We raised over $50K last week to pay lawyers, infectious disease experts, and epidemiologists to work around the clock to prepare this case. If we get a temporary injunction in a few weeks, that money we raised might be enough and could buy Wisconsin schools a few months until the FDA approves the vaccine for children, at which point we wouldn’t need to continue the lawsuit,” the company said on Facebook.

The company is selling merchandise to raise money to support the lawsuit, and says it eventually plans to sweep up other districts in the lawsuit.

