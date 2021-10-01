Woman indicted in 2018 deadly fire

CNN - Regional

By Joseph Wenzel

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville woman was arrested in connection with a deadly arson that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman.

The Nashville Fire Department charged 44-year-old Jennifer Parker with Felony Aggravated Arson and Felony Aggravated Child Endangerment of a child younger than 8 years old.

The Davidson County Grand Jury indictment came after a deadly fire at 114 Islandia Dr. on Jan. 27, 2018. Upon arrival, firefighters located “a woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom screaming for help from an open window.” Firefighters rescued this woman and a child in the home.

However, when searching the home, firefighters found an unidentified 18-year-old woman dead in a bedroom in the back of the home.

During the several hours spent investigating the deadly fire, Nashville Fire investigators said they determined that the fire started on the home’s first floor. They also “found signs of an accelerant on a stairway” and “an empty jug of party torch fuel in the garage.”

After the Davidson County Grand Jury indictment, Parker is in Davidson County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

“Arson is one of the costliest human-made disasters. Arson indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and the increased costs of fire services,” Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant said in a statement on Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.