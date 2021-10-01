251-square foot house listed for $449,900 in Massachusetts

CNN - Regional

By WBZ Staff

NEWTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — For less than $450,000, you could own a home in a sought-after Newton neighborhood. But there’s a catch.

The house on Boylston Street in Newton Highlands is on the market for $449,900. The home, which is now listed on several real estate websites, is only 251 square feet.

It has one bedroom and one bathroom and sits on a 0.06 acre lot.

“Great Condo Alternative Ideal for Casual Stays, Guest Home, Meditation, Exercise Room, Storage, or Whatever You Desire. Residential and Business Options. A TRULY UNIQUE HOME!” the listing agent says in a description of the house.

Earlier this week, a burned out Melrose home was listed “as-is” for $399,000.

