Family searching for answers after 14-year-old robbed at gunpoint

By CONNOR MCCARTHY

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — A Camas mother is searching for answers after her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint Saturday in a Vancouver parking lot.

Around 7:30 Saturday night, Wendy Solberg’s son, Cole met with a man in parking lot on Southeast 192nd Avenue to sell a motorcycle. Solberg said Cole has sold motorcycles before, using apps like Offer Up. But this time was different.

“The gentleman that showed up and was wearing a ski mask and what appeared to be a bullet proof vest and what appeared to be badge and a gun in his waistband,” Solberg said.

Solberg said the man told her son he was an undercover police officer, there to seize a stolen motorcycle. However, the man put a gun to Cole’s head and demanded the motorcycle and his phone. Cole gave the man what the man wanted and he took off.

“He was in complete shock and after all of this was finished, he stood in the parking lot stunned. He doesn’t even know how long he stood there,” Solberg said.

A neighbor saw Cole standing in the parking lot and brought him home. Solberg said she’s still in shock about what happened to her son.

“I’m still having a hard time wrapping my head around it,” Solberg said.

The Vancouver Police Department said they are investigating the case and so far they do not have a suspect.

