Maine pot shop seeks to hire people convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related crimes

By WMTW staff

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Portland’s newest recreational marijuana shop opened Thursday on St. John Street.

The owners of Rose Mary Jane are encouraging people who have been committed of nonviolent marijuana-related crimes to apply for a job.

“We understand that the war on drugs very intentionally and systemically harms people’s families and their economic opportunities, and having a criminal record often times bars you from employment and economic opportunities, and we are doing everything we can to change that,” founder Erik Murray said.

Murray said he hopes to use his shop as a force for good and to help normalize the use of marijuana.

