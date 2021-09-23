Teachers survey slams schools’ COVID policy

CNN - Regional

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WABC) — A new internal survey among members of New York City’s biggest teachers union suggests a big “no confidence” vote for Mayor Bill de Blasio and his public school COVID policies.

In the United Federation of Teachers poll, 92% of responding teachers say students are not able to maintain a 3-foot distance throughout the day. Advertisement

89% say students are not following the mask protocol all day.

86% said kids are not 3 feet apart during lunch periods.

98% said the mayor has no clue what is happening inside schools.

And 98% said they believe neither the mayor nor the Department of Education have a proper safety plan.

Teachers now have until Monday to get vaccinated after a judge lifted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit brought by city unions against the city vaccine mandate.

Judge Laurence Love sided with New York City, finding municipal unions “will be unable to establish a likelihood of ultimate success on the merits.”

A final decision will be made in the coming days, but the judge indicated that the city’s mandate, which takes effect Monday, will stand.

The UFT estimates about 90% percent of its teachers have already received a shot.

But the mayor says those who haven’t will be removed from the classroom.

