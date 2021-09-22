LGBTQ pride float sparks controversy at school board meeting

CNN - Regional

By MARISSA SULEK

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — A LGBTQ pride group at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station is now the center of controversy after a video from the homecoming parade was posted on social media.

The Twitter video shows the moment two students kiss on a parade float. That moment sparked backlash at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

“Making out and French kissing on top of a float in front of our children from kindergarten to sixth grade, eighth grade, is uncalled for,” said Brian Russel, a speaker at the meeting.

The video, posted by Mom’s for Liberty Williamson County, said students on the float were “kissing and groping” in front of younger kids.

“Let’s keep this stuff out of the classroom,” said Brett Craig, another speaker at the meeting who identified as a “Dad for Liberty.” “We don’t have to fight. Let’s just keep this stuff in the house where parents make the decision and get back to teaching and doing school.”

Others at the meeting defend Indy Pride, the LGBTQ inclusive group, not classifying that moment as a kiss.

“That video was not a French kiss,” said another speaker at the meeting. “It was a quick peck that I had to watch three times to catch, and if that was a boy and girl, there is zero chance anyone would have cared.”

“Being gay is not like COVID, you cannot catch it people,” said Matthew Hill during Monday’s meeting.

In that same tweet, Mom’s for Liberty calls out Indy Pride for passing out what they call “recruitment” cards. Indy Pride said the cards were to recognize Bisexual Awareness Week Sept. 16-23.

After the video was posted, Spencer List, founder of Indy Pride, said she’s concerned.

“I told you all I wouldn’t make it to the meeting today because I was afraid for my safety,” said List. “But I realize it’s important for me to be here to back up all the people who are too afraid to speak for themselves.”

Williamson County Schools said the incident is being investigated by the school. If any school rules were violated, students will be disciplined. The school district said it doesn’t make calls which clubs can participate in an event or not. The school district said all groups get to take part or none do.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.