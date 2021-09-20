Invasive plant can produce toxin deadly to bald eagles

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — An invasive plant is taking over parts of the Connecticut River and it could be bad news for businesses and animals.

The Connecticut River Conservancy said the aquatic plant called hydrilla has been overwhelming tributary rivers, covers, inlets and riverbanks along the river for years.

“Hydrilla can spread through a process known as fragmentation, in which the plants, due to some sort of disruption, break apart and regrow elsewhere,” said Kelsey Wentling, river steward at the Connecticut River Conservancy. “Fragmentation often happens when boats go through a patch of hydrilla. For this reason, it is critical that those using paddle boats, power boats, jet skis, and fishing equipment in the Connecticut River be aware of invasive hydrilla and then take steps to reduce its spread.”

Hydrilla can grow so densely as to limit access for boaters, anglers, and other recreationists on the Connecticut River, the CRC said.

Marinas and municipalities reported that they can no longer access certain boat slips and docks due to the severity of the hydrilla infestations, which has limited business opportunities.

In addition to these business impacts, hydrilla outcompetes native plants and, as a result, replaces habitat for sensitive plants and animals, including migratory fish.

Researchers recently discovered that hydrilla infestations can host a novel cyanobacterium that, when exposed to bromide (generally associated with human pollution), can produce a neurotoxin that is deadly to animals such as bald eagles.

CRC called hydrilla is a threat to the economic and environmental integrity of the Connecticut River valley.

It said it is seeking survey responses from boaters across the region to understand how the boating community can best contribute to preventing the spread of invasive hydrilla.

“We are asking all boaters who visit the Connecticut River, as well as its tributaries, coves and ponds to take five minutes to provide us with the information that will allow us to work together stop the spread of hydrilla,” Wentling said. The survey can be found at forms.office.com/r/f2X5JcdKjF. Boaters across the watershed are critical to the protection and conservation the watershed’s beautiful rivers, lakes and ponds,” Wentling said, “that is why we are asking boaters to help CRC understand how we can work with you to tackle the issue of invasive hydrilla.”

