Iowa authorities investigating police shooting

CNN - Regional

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

THOMPSON, Iowa (KCCI) — Winnebago County authorities are investigating a shooting between police and an unidentified party.

They believe someone made a fake call Saturday night to lure law enforcement to Thompson, just south of the Minnesota border.

The original call was for an assault, but that was determined to be a ruse. Police say the shooting took place shortly after.

Information on any injuries has not been released. The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on leave.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.