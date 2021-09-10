Woman shares experience being robbed

CNN - Regional

By Drew Marine

Click here for updates on this story

TIGARD, Oregon (KPTV) — Tigard Police say two men robbed a couple near Fanno Creek Trail Tuesday evening just after 8 o’clock and they haven’t been caught.

“I really didn’t think we were going to live through that,” the robbery victim said.

One of the victims is feeling unnerved after the robbery near Southwest Johnson Street and Southwest Grant Avenue. She wants to keep her name anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

She said not only did the two men take her purse and keys – but they beat up her boyfriend too.

“All of a sudden, I turn around and see this pickup truck stop really hard. I started trying to walk away and two guys, two Hispanic guys got out of the truck and one of them was yelling drop everything drop everything,” she said.

“My boyfriend tried to grab my purse and keys back and they fought with him and kicked him down the ditch and apparently beat him up.”

Tigard Police said one of the men is Hispanic, in his early to mid-40s, around five feet tall with black hair. The other man, they said, is short and stocky.

Their truck is described as a 2010 to 2012 Ford F-150 or 250 with tinted windows and possibly a canopy.

The woman said they made her walk away from their truck when a witness drove by.

“The woman who was driving asked if I was okay and I told her no, but I saw that the one guy who was following me was running toward the car yelling at her to get out, so I yelled at her to drive,” she said.

As soon as the witness drove away – she said the men got into their truck and left.

While they didn’t need medical attention, she said she and her boyfriend are still dealing with the trauma this caused.

“He normally takes really regular walks just by himself and he’s a little hesitant to do that at the moment even in broad daylight,” she said. “Probably the scariest moment of my life.”

Tigard Police ask if you’ve seen these men or know anything about the robbery to call police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.