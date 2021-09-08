Coroner identifies man killed at mobile home park

CNN - Regional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Village. LaDerrick Grant, 19, was killed and a suspect is in custody. Multiple witnesses were detained for questioning.

Police got the call about the shooting around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Caddo 911 records. Over a dozen police units responded to the scene.

Officers said two men got into an argument. One of the men pulled a gun and started firing. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

