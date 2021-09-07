Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments

CNN - Regional

By Naveen Dhaliwal

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WABC) — A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.

The damage even prompted Governor Kathy Hochul to visit the site to look at the damage on Saturday.

It has been a tough two weeks for Tracey Lee.

“Our apartment is currently uninhabitable,” she said.

A flood from a pipe burst two weeks ago in her ground floor apartment is now forcing her to move.

“We were staying with friends on the other side of this building,” Lee said.

In the midst of that move came Hurricane Ida, causing extensive damage to the back of her building.

“As we came around the corner yesterday, we saw a car upside down,” she said.

The heavy rainfall collapsed the garage in the alleyway, taking down the parked car with it – the tires smashing into another first-floor apartment.

Lee’s beautiful outdoor space is now blocked off, and the wall is all cracked.

She says the owner of the car is upset.

Thankfully no one was hurt. On Friday, FEMA arrived to assess the damage. The view stopped locals in their tracks.

“Guess it was compromised for so many years and that’s all it took,” said Mike McKeon.

The Buildings Department placed a partial vacate order on some of the apartments.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.