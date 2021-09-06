Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Bryan Ruby becomes first openly gay pro baseball player

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — A local athlete is securing his spot in the history books, and it’s not just because of his accomplishments on the diamond but for the courage he’s showing in his personal life.

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes player Bryan Ruby just became the only active professional baseball player to announce he’s part of the LGBTQ community publicly, and now he’s hoping to inspire others.

“I was nervous,” Ruby said. “It was just a huge weight off my shoulders.”

The first baseman for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes just told the world he’s gay.

“I wanted to do it because I kept thinking about little me, little 14-year-old me,” he said. “You know, if I could have known as a kid that there was somebody like me playing baseball at a high level, that would have saved years and years of turmoil.”

The messages of support from teammates, friends, and complete strangers are now pouring in.

“I’ve never felt this much love in my life,” Ruby said.

While he is making a difference on the diamond, he’s not just an athlete. He’s also an artist.

Ruby lives in Nashville in the off-season and works as a singer-songwriter. He came out to his friends there last year.

“That’s what country music is all about. It’s authentic storytelling,” he said. “I didn’t feel like it would be authentic of me to be living a lie and doing that job.”

Whether it’s blazing trails in the world of sports or country music Ruby hopes his choice to come out helps others.

“These industries where queer people might not historically be represented, you know, visibly,” he said. “I think it’s really important to be out.”

And he hopes he can keep doing what he loves.

“I’m looking forward to moving on with my life, to be honest, to continue playing baseball and country music and not having to worry about this anymore,” Ruby said.

He is the subject of an upcoming documentary called “Out in Nashville.”

It follows the athlete and singer-songwriter as he navigates being gay in the country music industry.

The film is still in production, and the release date has yet to be announced.

To learn more about Ruby’s music visit bryanrubymusic.com.

