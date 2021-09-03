Teen cheers before starting cancer treatment

CNN - Regional

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ankeny teenager is fighting for her football team on field and fighting her own battle off the field.

Savannah Gunn, 14, was diagnosed with leukemia this summer.

Thursday was the only night she cheered alongside her squad at Ankeny Centennial High School.

After the game, she and her family headed to the Mayo Clinic for three months of treatment.

“It means a lot because I get to be with all my friends, because I’m not able to go to school right now,” Savannah said. “It’s just so fun to be in the school environment when I can’t actually go.”

On Thursday, the whole team wore orange ribbons in their hair to support Savannah. The orange color represents leukemia awareness.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.