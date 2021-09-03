Man killed over haircut

CNN - Regional

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wisconsin (WDJT) — We’re hearing from the parents of a young man shot and killed over a haircut last weekend. Twenty-one-year-old Andre Sandoval was shot by a barber outside a Mount Pleasant salon Saturday.

His parents say their son was a caring, kind man who often did volunteer work and mentored teens at his church.

They say he cared more about helping others than himself.

“Helping his neighbor, doing community service, he just loved helping the community, helping us as a family, he was always committed to helping and I’m just going to miss him dearly,” said Maria Sandoval, Andre’s mother.

As for the suspect in this shooting, 33-year-old Tamir Williams, he is charged with first degree homicide.

His next court appearance is Sept. 8.

