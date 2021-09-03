LGBTQ history exhibit relocated from Missouri Capitol after complaints

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — Missouri State Parks officials have relocated an exhibit documenting the LGBTQ rights movement from the state capitol.

The exhibit, titled “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” was on display at the Missouri State Museum in the first floor of the capitol.

It was up for around four days before it was taken down on Thursday. On Friday, the Department of Natural Resources announced that the exhibit has been relocated at the Lohman Building, as part of the Jefferson Landing State Historic site. The exhibit will be available for viewing starting Sept. 5

“We apologize for the way this unfolded,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “We agree the history of all Missourians is an important story that needs to be told, and we’ve made a commitment to work with the members of the State Capitol Commission and the Board of Public Buildings to do so.”

Earlier, a legislative aide for State Representative Mitch Boggs posted pictures of the exhibit on Facebook, saying, “So is there any good reason that our taxpayer-funded museum is pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol?”

State Senator Greg Razer said there’s nothing controversial about the exhibit.

“To strip them out of our state capitol, after four days, because a handful of people were offended to see the truth, is offensive,” he said. “It should be offensive to all Missourians, and it certainly is offensive to me.”

According to Governor Mike Parson’s office, the Board of Public Buildings did not approve the exhibit and the Governor’s office was not even aware of it until after they received complaints.

