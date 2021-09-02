Man arrested for allegedly axing vehicles

CNN - Regional

By Josh Copitch

Click here for updates on this story

KING CITY, California (KSBW) — A King City man accused of damaging vehicles with an axes on Aug. 27 has been arrested.

According to police, Antonio Carlos Gonzales, 43, of King City, is accused of using an axe to vandalize vehicles parked along Talbot Street, near South Mildred Street Police arrived to find that two vehicles had been vandalized and had made threats to one vehicle only.

When police located Gonzales, he barricaded himself in a backyard structure. After an hour of negotiations, they left the area.

Four days later, police found Gonzales again, this time with an arrest warrant, and he once again barricaded himself in a structure. After negotiations, Gonzales left the building and was detained.

Gonzales was arrested, pursuant to the arrest warrant, for criminal threats, vandalism in excess of $400, and brandishing a deadly weapon and was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.