Gunman shot and killed by off-duty officers, police say

BRONX, New York (WABC) — A gunman was shot by off-duty police officers and was pronounced dead at the hospital early Sunday in the Bronx.

According to a preliminary police investigation, two men, a 24-year-old man and his 44-year-old father, were involved in a dispute with a group of people around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street in the Fordham Heights section.

Police sources have identified those suspects as 24-year-old Michael Rosado and 44-year-old Rafael Rosado. Rafael Rosado has at least 60 priors, Michael has several priors as well.

When the dispute turned physical, police say 24-year-old Michael Rosado pulled out a gun and fired several times.

Two off-duty officers who had just finished their shift at the NYPD’s nearby 46th Precinct saw the shooting and engaged the two men.

The 24-year-old then turned and fired several shots at the officers.

Police said the officers returned fire and struck him in the torso.

“The 44-year-old male then picked up the injured suspect’s gun and fired rounds at the officers,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said during a police briefing.

The off-duty officers rendered aid to the 24-year-old man and responding officers took the uninjured 44-year-old man into custody.

The 24-year-old was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The officers were not shot but were taken to Jacobi Medical Center for observation.

Sources say the father is seen on surveillance video passing off a gun to a nearby woman before he is arrested. Police are looking to question the woman.

Rafael Rosado’s charges are still pending.

