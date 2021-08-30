Event helps parents of children lost to violence

CNN - Regional

By Munashe Kwangwari

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — An event in downtown Sunday aimed to lend a helping hand to those who’ve experienced tragedy. At the Hall of Justice building in downtown Louisville an organization called the Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters (MOMS) meant to show parents, who lost a child to violence, will always have support throughout their grieving process.

The event was called “Keep From Walking A Mile In My Shoes”, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for Karen Hutchings. She said after losing her son two weeks ago, waking up every day has been a struggle. She tries to come to terms with the fact she’ll never be able to see her son Donta again.

“It feels like I’m in a nightmare,” Hutchings said. “Like I’m just walking around trying to find my way.”

Donta was in the Portland neighborhood, at the Boone Gas Station, near pump five when gunshots rang out. He became the city’s 126th homicide victim.

Since then, Hutchings has been doing everything she can to ease the pain. However, she thought she couldn’t talk to anyone about it, because she believed no one would ever understand — until Sunday.

“The event is just to let everyone know that they’re not alone, and we’re not alone,” said Nicole Cowherd, co-organizer of the event. “This is our life now, so we are forever a sisterhood, or brotherhood, whatever one it may be.”

Hutchings was one of the many parents, who lost a child, to take part in the event. The parents took turns placing a mini-memorial of their lost child on the steps of the Hall of Justice building. In front of their display, the parents placed their own shoes.

“The whole purpose of the event is for people to see these shoes because we don’t want another mother, or father, walking in our shoes,” said Rose Smith, who lost her son seven years ago. “I can’t take these shoes off, no matter what. I have to wear them no matter how bad they hurt. The sad thing about it, I didn’t choose these shoes, these shoes chose me.

Smith said it’s a group of parents that otherwise would never have known each other. However, going forward they will forever be bound together, because of the one thing they have in common, grief.

“I often say my son was fatally injured, but I was critically wounded,” Smith said. “I don’t want no one to have to feel the wounds that I feel.”

Hutchings is now a part of the group, a membership she said she doesn’t wish upon anyone else. However, just as hard as it is for her to be a part of it, she believes it’s the only thing that can help her get through this tough time.

“I want to believe that this group is going to help me heal,” Hutchings said. “If they can walk through it, I can too. It’s not going to be an easy process, but I’m glad they’re here.”

Next year the group (MOMS) plans to start a new program called “Saving Our Children’s Kids.” The hope is to urge young adults to get involved in the voting process.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.