108 yo woman celebrates birthday

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A special birthday celebration was held Sunday in Manhattan for a woman turning 108 years old.

Delia Grace shared advice for a long life outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Her daughter said despite needing a leg amputated, she shows no signs of slowing down.

“She lived a healthy life… No alcohol, no cigarettes, nothing. She eat very healthy, and the strength comes from God,” she said.

When asked what she wanted to do to mark the occasion, Grace said, “Go to church and give thanks to God.”

