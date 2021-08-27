CNN - Regional

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — New Missouri alcohol laws will go into effect Saturday.

Senate Bill 126 allows for restaurants to continue selling “to-go” alcohol drinks, which first started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. The law will allow for mixed drinks to be sold and consumed off-premises provided:

The alcohol container is durable, leak-proof, and sealable, and does not exceed 128 ounces The customer must have ordered and purchased a meal simultaneous with the liquor purchase No more than two alcohol drinks may be sold per meal serving The licensee must provide a dated receipt for the meal and alcohol beverage(s) The sealed alcohol container must either be: Placed in a one-time-use, tamperproof, transparent bag which must be securely sealed The container opening must be sealed with tamperproof tape The law will not allow liquor licensees to sell mixed drinks in typical “to-go” cups or containers that have a lid with an opening for straws.

Senate Bill 126 also allows alcohol to be sold by the drink and at package stores from 6 a.m. Sundays to 1:30 a.m. Monday, the same hours that apply during the rest of the week.

