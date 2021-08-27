Gov. Lamont orders flag half-staff in honor of the victims of the attack in Afghanistan

CNN - Regional

By Ashley RK Smith

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will be lowered throughout in a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack today in Kabul, Afghanistan.

U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

“My prayers go out to the family and friends of the military members whose lives were lost today in Afghanistan, as well as those who were injured,” Governor Lamont said.

“They were doing everything they could to get Americans safely home and protect innocent civilians. Our service members are heroes.”

