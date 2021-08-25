Phoenix Suns unveil Aztec uniform concept, honoring Mexican ancestry

CNN - Regional

By Alexis Cortez

PHOENIX (KPHO) — The Phoenix Suns have unveiled a new uniform concept, honoring Mexican and Mexican-American fans.

The Aztec uniform concept was unveiled Wednesday morning. The Phoenix Suns told fans that they wanted to celebrate communities and cultures through their Mexican and Mexican-American fans. The Suns revealed the concept was based on ancient Aztec symbolism and asked fans to weigh in on the design. The design features a triangular Aztec Sun Stone on the chest within the “PHX” logo. According to Suns officials, the Sun Stone symbolizes deities working together as one. The jersey also features rays surrounding the Sun Stone, representing heat and unity coming from “The Sun.”

The shorts have armor with a jaguar, depicting that “those who bear the armor are ready to strike and attack at any time.” The Aztec Death Stone is on the back of the jersey, depicting warriors who look at death in the face. According to officials, it also represents an “all-or-nothing” mindset in battle.

“Stepped in symbolism, the uniform boldly blends the grit, unity, and history of the Aztec civilization, harnessing the prowess and battle-hardened strength of its people and the influence it has had on Latin culture for centuries.”

