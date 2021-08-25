Firefighters help homeowner pull weeds

CNN - Regional

By Tess Rafols

Click here for updates on this story

GILBERT, Arizona (KPHO) — Our first responders go above and beyond every day. Monday morning was no different for Gilbert firefighters, who helped in more ways than one by doing something good.

Engine 254 with Gilbert Fire responded to a call of a homeowner who was in distress. This man actually fainted while he was outside pulling weeds when temperatures heated up quickly into the upper 90s. His wife Beth Cordell called 9-1-1. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out to make sure he was ok.

The guys from Engine 254 didn’t just leave to head back to the station. They stayed at the home and finished the job, pitching in to do the rest of the yard work for the Cordells. The good deed was posted on Facebook, and Cordell wrote:

“That’s our house. The firemen were so great with my husband, who fainted while doing yard work. My husband kept asking if he went to the hospital who would do the weeding. These guys were so gracious to finish the weeding for him. What a blessing to live in such a wonderful area. Thank you.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.