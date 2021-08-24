Biden approves Tennessee disaster declaration following deadly Humphreys County flooding

CNN - Regional

By ZACH GILCHRIEST

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee after devastating flooding that killed at least 22 in Humphreys County.

The president’s approval frees up federal funding to assist in state and local recovery efforts in the impacted areas.

“I appreciate the dedication and hard work of the local first responders and volunteers, many of whom are also flood victims, to protect lives in their community,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “Our state and federal emergency partners will continue to pursue options to provide more relief for Tennesseans as they begin the recovery process.”

The Major Disaster Declaration will make FEMA’s Individual Assistance program to individuals and households in Humphreys County.

Federal funding is now also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Humphreys County.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can start applying for assistance on Wednesday by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

As of Tuesday morning, 22 people are confirmed dead and 12 still missing.

