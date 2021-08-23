Woman charged after 2 men shot, killed

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after two men were shot dead in Franklin County Friday morning.

Marie Pursley, of Pacific, Mo., is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted armed robbery. Deputies were called to the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road in Sullivan for a shooting around 5:30 a.m. Two men were found shot at the location. A 23-year-old man from Gray Summit was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old from St. Clair was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say Pursley, along with the two victims, made plans to rob someone at the home on Lollar Branch Road of money and narcotics. She is accused of dropping the two men off a few hundred yards away, knowing they were armed. Pursley then went inside the home and started doing narcotics with the homeowner, when the two men entered and pointed guns at the owner. Another occupant of the home saw what happened and grabbed a gun, ordering the victims to drop their weapons before a confrontation took place. Police say shots were fired, resulting in the two men being killed.

Authorities said they will also seek narcotics-related charges against Pursley. She is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.