Students send letters to officer shot during search warrant

CNN - Regional

By Renée Santos

Click here for updates on this story

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — Messages of hope are being sent to a Modesto police officer in critical condition after being shot last weekend while serving a search warrant.

Students at one Catholic school are using the power of words and prayer to make a difference, delivering words straight from the heart to a man they don’t even know.

Kourtney Mitchell is a science and math teacher at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Modesto. She’s inspiring these messages of kindness written by students to Modesto Police Officer Michael Rokaitis.

“Within 24 hours, K-8, every single grade had done it,” she said.

Rokaitis is now recovering in the hospital, shot while serving and protecting his community.

“Some of the closest people to me are in law enforcement,” Mitchell said.

Her community of students is stepping up by sharing love and praying, making Officer Rokaitis part of their daily routine. They hope these words of healing make a difference in the life of an officer they want to “keep protecting their city.”

“Even if you don’t know someone, your words are powerful,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says she has delivered the letters to the police department and hopes they touch the hearts of Officer Rokaitis’ family and fellow brothers and sisters behind the badge, too.

Some of the messages read: “You are so brave, you risked your whole life just for us” and “We all thank you for your bravery.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.