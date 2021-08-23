School District responds to racial controversy at Salinas High

CNN - Regional

By Alani Letang

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Salinas Union High School District is responding to a racial controversy that took place at Salinas High School. The district became aware of disturbing images and videos circulating on social media of a Black doll.

The administration said they will investigate, including identifying those directly involved. The district said they will also continue to work to show that racism and social injustice have no place in their schools.

In a statement the district released Sunday:

“The SUHSD does not condone this type of behavior and although the District has taken steps to support our African American students and staff, this recent incident demonstrates how much more support is needed. We urge families to also take time to talk with their students about the damaging effects of racist behavior. Counseling is available at all of our school sites for any students who may need support.

Racism and racial injustice are in direct opposition to the District’s values. Our District will continue our efforts to show that racism and racial injustice have no place in our schools. We are committed to maintaining a safe, positive school environment where all students, staff, parents/guardians, and community members are treated with respect and dignity.”

The district said they will update their community as more information becomes available.

