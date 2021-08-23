Police investigating attempted sexual assault at dorm on campus

CNN - Regional

By WDSU Staff

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Tulane Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened at a dorm on campus Sunday morning.

According to a statement released by Tulane police, it was reported that a man entered a dorm in Warren House where a female was asleep.

The report says the man climbed on top of the female who was under the covers.

According to police, the man exposed himself and the victim screamed until he left the room.

Police say the man entered two more rooms but did not do or say anything.

The man was described as being fit with short, dark, curly hair and brown eyes. The man was wearing a White Vineyard Vine short-sleeve shirt with a whale on the back and American flag and dark shorts.

