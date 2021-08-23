Part of ride falls on worker setting up for fair

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A seasonal worker helping with the Haywood County fair has been sent to the hospital after part of a ride he was setting up fell on him.

Haywood County Deputy Eric Batchelor, who was at the fair grounds Monday evening, told News 13 the worker was placing jacks on the ride’s transport trailer. As he was doing so, one of the walls of the Umbrella Ride, which was disassembled on the trailer, fell on the worker.

Deputy Batchelor says Haywood County Emergency Services told him the worker was awake and alert the whole time, but that he was airlifted to Mission by MAMA with serious injuries.

The Haywood County fair is set to run from Aug. 26-29 at the Smoky Mountain Event center, featuring livestock competitions, handcrafted and homemade ware, music, dance and more.

