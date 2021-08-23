Classmates gather to remember lifeguard killed in boating accident

CNN - Regional

By WPVI Staff

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) — A vigil was held on Sunday night for a Cape May, New Jersey lifeguard who died due to injuries he sustained in a boating accident last week.

Dozens of Phoenixville Area High School students gathered to remember 16-year-old Norman Inferrera.

The teen was rowing a lifeguard boat off the beach near Reading Avenue around 11 a.m. when he was broadsided by a wave and knocked unconscious.

Other guards brought him to the shore and started CPR. He was then transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead Friday night.

“My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Inferrera family,” said Mayor Zachary Mullock in a press release Saturday. “Even at such a young age, Norman was loved by his fellow lifeguards. No words can express the sadness suffered by all of our Beach Patrol family.”

Cape May Beach Patrol Chief Harry Back said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the Inferrera family. He was a beloved member of our Beach Patrol family. Norman had a permanent smile on his face and was living out his dream to be a lifeguard.”

According to Cape May City Manager Mike Voll, neighboring beach towns have been helping cover shifts as staff take time to grieve.

Inferrera was an 11th grader at Phoenixville Area High School.

School counselors will be available at PAHS on Monday for any student who needs support during this difficult time.

