Dog continues surgery after chewing off its leg to escape

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Click here for updates on this story

Mid-Michigan, USA (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan dog is undergoing another round of surgery after she was tied up and left in deplorable conditions with no food, water, or shelter. The animal was forced to chew off its own leg to free itself from a pile of wood that fell onto it and trapped it.

Bonnie Kanicki, the director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, said the dog received immediate urgent care when she was found.

“The dog was in urgent vet medical care within about 45 minutes once the officers got the call. Once they left the building and seized the animal and got the dog under care it was within an hour. That’s pretty remarkable,” Kanicki said.

Kanicki said the prognosis is still good. While some have reached out to adopt the dog, she is not available yet because of the ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.