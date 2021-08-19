Cardinal Cupich instructs Chicago Archdiocese priests not to give parishioners vaccine exemptions

CNN - Regional

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO, IL (WLS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a message to priests in the Chicago Archdiocese Wednesday about Catholics and the COVID vaccine.

He said religious exemptions for the vaccine go against church teachings, and priests should not provide them to parishioners.

In the letter, Cupich said the Catholic Church supports the vaccine, adding it promotes the common good.

Pope Francis joined with cardinals from the Americas Wednesday in a public service announcement, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“In this time, the best response is to be vaccinated, as a sign of charity, as a true expression of how we live out that great commandment, not only to love God but to love our neighbor,” said Bishop Robert Casey, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

