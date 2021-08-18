Debate over mask mandates in Maryland schools turns ugly

CNN - Regional

By Mike Hellgren

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools are just about to reopen, and mandates surrounding masks and vaccines are causing controversy.

In Baltimore County, the school system is mandating proof of vaccination for all staff members or a weekly COVID—19 test.

In Harford County, the debate over masks at a school board meeting Monday night got so heated, that meeting had to be suspended briefly.

Protestors pounded on the windows outside the meeting room. Many are upset that masks are being required for all children and staff.

Several people attending interrupted board members and everyone was ordered to leave.

“There was a time where communication could be a little bit more smooth, but they’ve been ignored for 18 months and so people are going to have their voices heard and maybe it’s going to get a little loud, and it’s all going to boil down to the next election cycle. Are we going to replace the people who have failed us?” Delegate Lauren Arikan, a Republican representing Baltimore and Harford Counties, said.

Delegate Arikan told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the mandatory mask policy is not necessary.

“They feel like there is a lack of science going into this decision. It’s a lot of covid hysteria. There’s more just theatrics than actual protection from the virus that’s happening,” Del. Arikan said.

She said some parents are withdrawing their children from public schools and the school board “is not a good reflection of our community and the values that we have out here so parents are sort of at a fever pitch. They’re at a boiling point, and they are ready to walk away. That’s how upset they are.”

The group Together We Will supports the mask policy. They got shouted down outside the meeting with people screaming at them as they were leaving.

