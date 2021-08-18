82-year-old woman thrown out of vehicle during carjacking

CNN - Regional

By Nick Matoney

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Police have made an arrest after an 82-year-old woman was thrown out of her vehicle during a carjacking.

New Castle police said the incident happened Monday at the Dollar General store on Center Avenue in West Pittsburgh.

The victim told police a man with dark hair and a dark beard and tattoos threw her out of her Nissan Altima and then drove away.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Andrew Mercado, 34, of Ellwood City, and issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted the next day in the parking lot of the Walmart in Chippewa Township, Beaver County.

Police said they arrested Mercado as he exited Walmart, allegedly with a cart full of stolen merchandise.

He is now in the Lawrence County Jail.

