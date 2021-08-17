Deputies say wife’s boyfriend shoots her husband

CNN - Regional

By WALA Staff

CREOLA, Alabama (WALA) — On August 15, 2021 at around 9 p.m., Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred at home on Skidmore Road in Creola.

Two men had been shot and both were being transported to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

The victim and homeowner, Frank Reeves, was shot in the chest by Michael Amacker, according to MCSO.

MCSO states that Reeves then shot Amacker multiple times, striking him in the lower leg and elbow.

During the investigation, MCSO detectives discovered that the homeowner’s wife, Tracy Reeves, alerted her husband that an intruder was inside their home.

It was later discovered that Tracy knew the intruder and had been having a relationship with him for over a year.

Tracy was also allowing Amacker to live inside the home, providing him food, and more. Frank Reeves had no knowledge of Amacker staying inside his home, according to MCSO.

Currently, the charges for Amacker are attempted murder, possession of controlled substance, possession of fire arm with altered serial number. Amacker is a convicted felon and ICE charges are forth coming.

