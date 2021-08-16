Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago

CNN - Regional

By Diane Pathieu

CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago family continues to grieve after two young sisters were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on the Northwest Side Sunday.

A 6-year-old girl continues to fight for her life in the hospital while her 7-year-old sister has died.

The two girls were in a vehicle parked on the street just before 3 p.m. in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue, when police said someone opened fire on the parked car, shooting both young girls.

“Like a machine gun going off, like, you know what I mean, like two people shooting at each other or something,” said Alberto, who lives near the scene.

Serenity Broughton, 7, died from her injuries and her younger sister Aubrey remains in the hospital.

The girls’ grandmother Regina Broughton remains in shock and wants justice for her grandchildren.

“I’m lost, I’m lost….I mean they were my life, my everything,” Broughton said. “How do you prepare yourself for something like this? She was a beautiful child. Her spirit was beautiful, innocent, everything about her was innocent.”

The 6-year-old was hit in the chest and right armpit, and remains in stable condition, her 7-year-old sister was shot in the chest and later died.

Devastated by the loss of one of her grandchildren, Broughton said the 7-year-old was supposed to take her very first plane ride in just two days.

“She had dreams of just going to the airport, she just wanted to see the airport, wanted to go up on the plane,” she said.

“To say I’m saddened and outraged is an understatement,” said Chicago Police Chief Brian McDermott. “I only hope every resident in this city is as angry, saddened and outraged as I am at this time.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, community activist Andrew Holmes said Sunday.

“Come forth and take responsibility. Whoever sees this, turn them in, it was a child, she didn’t deserve this,” Broughton added. “If you have any kind of heart, step forward do what you’re supposed to do, and do what a decent human being should do.”

“It’s not about the money it’s just about catching these individuals before they strike and hit another child. Stop killing our children,” Holmes said.

According to a count by ABC7, more than 250 children have been shot and 32 killed so far this year in Chicago.

“Too many young people have lost their lives to senseless gun violence in Chicago,” McDermott said.

