CT: Woman found dead in submerged car

CNN - Regional

By MIKE AGOGLIATI

Click here for updates on this story

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was found dead inside a car submerged in a body of water at Lakewood Park.

According to police, officers were called to the scene around 3:48 a.m. after receiving a report of the car in the water from a utility worker in the area.

The Region 5 dive team was called to assist and located the unresponsive woman in the car. She was taken out of the car and transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, a black Honda Civic was removed from the water and found to have no further victims.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). CRU will continue to investigate this incident to determine the cause of the vehicle entering the water along with identifying the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.