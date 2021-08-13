City employee was ‘holding on for dear life’ after tractor flips

CNN - Regional

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A City of Clinton employee was in an accident Thursday after his tractor flipped over while pulling a 12 foot bush hog.

Michael Higgs was cutting grass at the Clinton exit off I-20. Higgs made a turn that caused the tractor and bush hog to flip.

Higgs was able to escape with only an injury to his hand, which he said happened when he was “holding on for dear life” as the tractor flipped.

Higgs said this was the first time anything like this happened in his decades of working with the city.

