St. Louis hosting Warrant Forgiveness Days later this month

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Individuals with outstanding warrants in the City of St. Louis can have them forgiven later this month.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced Thursday the city is partnering with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts and Circuit Attorney’s Office for the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days. The limited- time program will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Circuit Court and on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at the Municipal Court.

Warrant Forgiveness Days are a proactive initiative designed to reduce arrests for outstanding bench warrants. All Municipal Court warrants are eligible for warrant forgiveness. Those with warrants in Circuit Court need to call (314) 641-8214 to see if they are eligible. Circuit Court warrant forgiveness will only be available on Aug. 27.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available during the Warrant Forgiveness Days at the Municipal Court. Those who show valid proof of vaccination will get a favorable consideration for up to $100 off any existing fines and court costs. Anyone with questions regarding Municipal Court warrants should call (314) 622-3231.

Those seeking warrant forgiveness should bring a photo ID, phone and provide a valid email address. Participants will not be arrested at the events.

